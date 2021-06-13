By Taiwo Okanlawon

Toyin Lawani, Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and celebrity stylist and her husband Segun Wealth had their traditional wedding Saturday, June 12.

The Yoruba wedding ceremony was held in Lagos, with the hashtag #themuseandtheartist2021.

Toyin’s husband Segun also showed off his signature look as he rocks his Agbada with a face mask.

Lots of celebrities from the music, fashion and movie industries attended the star studded wedding.

Some of the celebrities pictured at the wedding include Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Pretty Mike, Anita Joseph, Yomi Casual, Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna etc.

See some of the photos from the wedding below.