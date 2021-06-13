Tope Alabi, a popular Christian artiste, has come under heavy criticism after she criticized her colleagues’ song titled “Oniduro Mi.”

“Oniduro mi” which means my guarantor, sung by Yinka Alaseyori, has become a popular song.

The song exalts God as a guarantor and one who never forsakes His own but Tope Alabi, in a now-viral video, said the Alaseyori released the song without consulting the Holy Spirit.

Alabi went further to say God was more than a guarantor to her.

Alabi said that there was a time she wanted to sing the song but the Holy Spirit cautioned her against doing so.

However, Tope Alabi’s comment has elicited negative reactions from music lovers.

Commenting on the issue via Instagram, Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, wrote, “But there’s nothing wrong with this line anyway. The song is blown, the thing don enter gospel musicians’ side. Open it season. Sending them LOVE and LIGHT kpichicom Awa’ m.”

Singer, Slimcase, opined that Tope Alabi could have had a private discussion with Alaseyori.

He wrote, “Get wisdom; in all thy getting, get understanding. What if she holla at her and tell her in private. That’s why the Bible says ‘Come let us reason together.”

Adetutu Balogun, via the handle @Tutsy22 tweeted, “Tope Alabi publicly condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s Onídùró mi song, but God changed the criticism to free PR.

“Genesis 50:20 ‘But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive.”

Also, @biolamakiju wrote, “The Oniduro himself has used Tope Alabi to catapult Yinka Alaseyori more into the limelight. Shey you see as Oniduro dey work. Oniduro, thank you oo.” (sic)

More so, Kayode Ogundamisi, via his Twitter handle, thanked Tope Alabi for introducing him to the song, Oniduro Mi, as he wrote, “Thank you Tope Alabi. Now I know about the song and it just speaks to the rough patch my family and myself have been passing through in over a year and how God has been our guarantor. Downloading the song. My ringtone. “ONÍÌDÚRÓ MI, Ẹ ṢÉ OOOO! Mo dúpẹ́!!”(sic)