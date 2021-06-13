Saudi shuts mosque after Imam tests positive for COVID-19

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have promptly closed a mosque after its imam tested positive for Covid-19.

The Arab News reported that the Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs office temporarily shut down Al Budaiyah Mosque.

It is located in the Jazan area of the Abu Arish governorate.

The mosque will open and receive worshippers at a later date and field teams, the ministry said.

In the meantime, officials are undertaking preventative measures including sterilisation operations.

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that only 60,000 people will be allowed to perform the Holy Pilgrimage in July.

All must be residents who have been vaccinated against the virus.