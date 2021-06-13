Shocking: Why I sold my two daughters for N300,000 - Wicked mother

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A housewife, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro, 35, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for selling her two biological daughters.

She said she sold her two daughters because she could not take care of them.

Her daughters are Semilore Agoro, four and Deborah Agoro, two.

The Police Spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement revealed that the suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at Redeemed Camp Divisional headquarters by her husband, Oluwaseyi Agoro, who reported that, he travelled for some time, and that when he returned on 8th of June 2021, he could not find his two daughters.

He stated further that all efforts to make his wife tell him the whereabouts of the children proved abortive, hence he report.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Redeemed Camp Division, CSP Alabi Akinjide detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect, who had already been with the camp’s code of conduct department.

On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that, her husband left home for the past two years, and that while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children with her and two other children she had for another man.

She said while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who are in dare need of children, and that she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of N300,000.

Her confession led to the arrest of the said intermediary, Imoleayo.

“They are both assisting the police in their investigation,” Oyeyemi said.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He said the commissioner equally directed that, the children must be rescued and brought back to their parents as soon as possible.