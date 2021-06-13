Wikki Tourists win 7-goal thriller against FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Hosts Wikki Tourists Football Club on Sunday beat visiting FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi 4-3 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sunday’s match moved up Wikki Tourists from the 16th position after 27 matches with 30 points.

Wikki Tourists scored 40 minutes into the match through Nazifi Yahaya, who went on to score the second goal two minutes into the second half.

Manu Garba extended the tally in the second half, while Yahaya completed scor8ng his hat-trick to make it 4-0 in the 58th minute of the match.

But the visitors rallied back, and 74 minutes into the match Ekenne Awazi reduced the tally, scoring in the 88th minute.

There was then a frenzied ending to the game as Eze Diego scored their third goal in the 90th minute.

Uche Okagbue, the head coach of FC IfeanyiUbah, in a post-match interview said his boys were impressive during the match.

“We fought to get at least a draw from the match, but it was not to be.

“We didn’t play badly but it was not our day. Had it been we converted our chances, the result would have been different.

“We are therefore not going to cry over the defeat. The players have already gone through lots of stress, as we traveled all night without a rest. But they have done well,” he said.

The coach said he still has confidence in the players, and he was sure that they would do better in their next match.

On his part, the acting Head Coach of Wikki Tourists, Abdullahi Bura, seemed not to be happy with the scoreline.

“I am not in the mood to talk to pressmen,” he said.