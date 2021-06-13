By Taiwo Okanlawon

Wizkid has revealed that fatherhood means more to him than anything else, even more than his music.

The Grammy-winning artiste disclosed this in a 10-episode docuseries titled “A Superstar Made in Lagos” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album “Superstar”.

In his own episode, the singer said: “My son is like my best friend. He calls me every day and we have the craziest conversations. He is nine.

“It is very important for me to keep family together. That is one thing my parents always instilled into us— to understand that there is nothing more important than family.

“Fatherhood means everything to me. Before I used to see myself as a musician, but now, I see myself as a father. I am a father before anything else.”

Wizkid said as a child, he usually went to the mosque with his father, while he followed his mother to church.

“Growing up in a very spiritual home in Lagos really opened my mind. My dad is a Muslim, while my mum is a Christian.

“I used to go to the mosque with my dad and go to the church with my mother. That really opened my mind to know that the biggest religion in life is love.

“Love is the biggest religion I follow. The most important thing to me is family.”

Speaking on how Lagos inspires him, the award-winning singer said, “Lagos is what defines me and that is why everything I am today, were things I learnt from that side.

“Most of my childhood was spent in Surulere. It was amazing for me. I still have flashbacks every time I am in the studio. I was the last child of the family. I wasn’t spoilt but I had my ways sometimes.”

Watch the documentary below;