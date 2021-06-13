Michael Adeshina

The Zambian President, Edgar Lungi, collapsed on Sunday, during the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture ceremony.

The President was forced to cut short his presence and return to the State House.

However, the Principal Private Secretary to the President, Simon Miti, as published by Lusakatimes, immediately announced that the president has recovered.

The statement read, “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness whilst officiating at the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony.

“His Excellency recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House.

“The President wishes to assure the general public and all concerned citizens and the international community that he is well and has continued to discharge his duties as Head of State, Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force.”

The four-hour ceremony took place at the Freedom Statute on Independence Avenue where the Defence Forces show-cased their military ware.

President Lungu used the Commemoration to conduct an Investiture Ceremony to honour gallant men and women in Uniform.