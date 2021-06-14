By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said that he was not aware that Hadiza Bala Usman has been suspended as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Amaechi said this on Monday in an interview with Arise TV.

He said that the NPA boss was only asked to step aside for investigations to be carried out on the NPA.

“I’m not aware I suspended Hadiza, I am not the president. I don’t have such powers. They reside with the president.

“I am not aware Hadiza is actually suspended. What happened I suspect is she was asked to step aside for investigation to be carried out on NPA not her. We are investigating NPA.

“The conclusion of the investigation, all the reports will be forwarded to the president who will make a declaration on the way forward.

Amaechi also said he does not know when the panel will finish its probe.

“I don’t know, the panel is headed by the ministry of transport and office of the head of service. The HoS office contributed six persons including auditors and accountants while the ministry of transport brought five.

“The panel of 11 will investigate the NPA from 2016 until now, he said.

PM News reported in May that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the setting up a panel of inquiry to probe the NPA.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu confirmed that President Buhari approved a panel of inquiry to probe into the activities of the NPA.

Shehu said the president approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

He said the president has also approved that Bala-Usman stepped aside while the investigation is ongoing.