By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okunneye aka Bobrisky, has said he underwent plastic surgery to please his boyfriend.

He made the revelation in an Instagram post on Monday saying he will take any risk even if it costs him his life to please his lover.

Bobrisky did not disclose the identity of his boyfriend but described him as a billionaire with cute lips and dark skin.

The cross-dresser said further that he needs the surgery also to match the spec of his boyfriend who he does not want to stop sending him money.

He wrote: “For those who care to know or rather asking me who I dey do yansh for?

“I’m doing it to please my boyfriend!!! He is so cute, dark skin, a billionaire, cute lips, clean.

“So I need to look EXTREMELY HOT to continue matching his spec. I also don’t want him to stop spending that cash on ur MUMMY OF LAGOS.”

He also revealed on Monday that he was rushed to a hospital on Saturday night because he was feeling serious pains on his hips.

However, Bobrisky said he does not regret his experience as he was expecting the pain already.