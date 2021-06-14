By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his best wishes to the Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Nation Newspapers, Sam Omatseye, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, the President joined members of the Fourth Estate of Realm and the literati in celebrating one of their own.

Omatseye has distinguished himself in his career and gained recognition nationally and internationally for diligence, excellence and professionalism.

Buhari commended Omatseye for contributing his quota to advancing the role of the media as a vital part of democracy in a heterogeneous society like Nigeria.

The President, like many other lovers of good journalistic works, looks forward to reading more inspiring stories, ideas, perspectives and reliable information by Omatseye.

Thereafter, the President prayed to God Almighty to grant the celebrant more years of good health and fruitfulness.