By Agency Report

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has said that there has been no more talks about blockbuster Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight.

The undisputed world heavyweight title fight fell apart last month as WBC champion Tyson Fury was ordered by an arbitration judge to face Deontay Wilder, scheduled in Las Vegas on July 24, while Joshua is set to defend his world titles against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum had suggested the Joshua fight could be rescheduled in December, but the unified champion’s promoter Hearn admits negotiations cannot resume until both British rivals emerge victorious.

“Do you know what, I think right now, let’s just forget about that fight,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“The only good thing to come out of this is that we have two good heavyweight fights. These aren’t marking time fights for Fury and AJ. These are two competitive, dangerous fights.

“This summer, you’ve got Fury-Wilder and hopefully AJ-Usyk as well. Two good heavyweight fights.

“Once those two nights are complete, let’s go back to where we kicked off before because right now, there’s no conversations from the other side to us saying, ‘Let’s just get it in the diary for December or January.’ I don’t really want to get into that conversation. I want AJ to focus on Oleksandr Usyk.