By Yinusa Ishola

Students of the Ekiti State University, EKSU, have beaten a suspected armed robber to death.

The incident took place on Sunday, as the students descended on the robber, beating him almost to the point of death before the police rescued him, but he died few hours later from complications.

The Ekiti State Police Command gave the name of the suspected robber as Sunday Oluwasola.

The command in a statement by its spokeperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti, said Oluwasola allegedly belonged to an armed robbery gang that attacked a students’ hostel opposite Ekiti State University (EKSU) in Iworoko-Ekiti.

According to him, Oluwasola was captured by the students and beaten to stupor while his other gang members fled the scene of the robbery.

He said that the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had earlier received a distress call that robbery was ongoing in a hostel apartment opposite the Ekiti State University (EKSU) campus in Iworoko-Ekiti.

Abutu said that, though Oluwasola was rescued by the operatives on getting to the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but later developed complications and died in the process.

He said that Oluwasola upon interrogation before his death had confessed to the crime.

According to him, Oluwasola mentioned some of his gang members that fled the scene of the robbery operation to include: Tochukwu, Michael and Tomiwa whose surnames are unknown.

Abutu, however, said that efforts were on to arrest his other gang members that fled with valuables such as laptops, phones and cash.

He said that the body of Oluwasola had been deposited in a morgue of an unnamed hospital, according to the police for security reasons for post mortem.

Abutu listed items recovered from the suspects to include: two locally made barrel guns, two cutlasses, two pliers and two human images calved with wood.