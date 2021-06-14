Agency Reports

Belgium and Inter Milan star, Christian Eriksen has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest on Saturday.

In a a brief message to the public in quotes reported by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the 29-year-old said he feels better.

He said he wants to ‘understand what happened’.

Doctors said he was gone but was resuscitated in 13 minutes of intense medical treatment – including CPR and defibrillator shocks.

Then he was stretchered off the Copenhagen pitch fully conscious.

Eriksen said: “Thank you all, I won’t give up. I feel better now but I want to understand what happened.

“I want to say thank you for all you did for me.”

Martin Schoots, Eriksen’s friend and agent in a report by The SUN added: “We spoke this morning [Sunday].

“He joked, he was in a good mood, I found him fine.

“We all want to understand what happened to him, he wants to do it too.

“The doctors are carrying out in-depth examinations, it will take time”.