Zambia’s former president Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted into a military hospital in Lusaka, his office said on Monday.

Kaunda,97, ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain.

He was in the saddle until 1991 and is among the continent’s few surviving liberation heroes.

Kaunda’s administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo said in a statement that the former leader had been feeling unwell.

He said Kaunda was admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

“His Excellency Dr Kaunda is requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything to ensure he recovers,” the statement said.