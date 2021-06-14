Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was, on Saturday, captured with his foot on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s poster during a political mega rally in Kano state.

The incident has continued to generate heated arguments but Governor Ganduje has stated that it was not intentional.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who spoke on behalf of Ganduje on Monday, said the governor will never belittle anyone irrespective of their political differences.

Giving an account of what actually happened, he said:

“during the events, which was organized as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day, two former gubernatorial candidates and many members of the Kwankwasiyya defected to the APC.

“When Governor Ganduje was called to the podium, the former Kwankwasiyya members lined up on the way to applaud and pay their allegiance to the governor.

“Some of the members who abandoned the Kwankwasiyya movement at the event, parenthetically, were downplaying pictures of the former governor, one of which, dropped on the red carpet as Governor Ganduje walked his way to the podium, and unknowingly stepped on it”.

The commissioner further emphasized that Ganduje is known by many as peace-loving, tolerant, and harbors no grudges to influence such an act.