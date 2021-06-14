The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue has disowned Mr Joseph Kaaba, pointing out that he was not a member of the party as claimed while defecting to the PDP on Saturday.

In a press statement issued on Saturday by Mr Francis Kyura,

Director of Media and Publicity, APC Gboko LGA, the party said Kaaba was never a member of the party.

APC described as an “erroneous representation” the claim that was circulated in the social media that Benue APC had lost a party chieftain.

“We wish to state that at no point did Mr Joseph Kaaba join the APC in Gboko LGA. There is no evidence of his membership or APC registration ceremony after he left the Federal Civil Service a few years ago.

“The APC in Gboko LGA has received several retired directors at both the state and the Federal Civil Service, some of whose APC registration ceremonies were even witnessed by the National Secretariat of our party. At no point did Kaaba feature in any of the ceremonies,” the statement said.

The party said it appreciated Kaaba’s liberty to join any political party of his choice but equally felt it was wrong to lay claim to APC membership when he was not a member at no time.

“People of Benue State are to note that the APC in Gboko LGA at the moment is saddled with the onerous responsibility of assimilating thousands of supporters of other political parties it has received in the past months and will not be distracted by the antics of smaller political parties in the state,’’ the statement said.