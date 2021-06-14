By Edeki Igafe

Igbo residents in Delta have expressed their support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the ban on open grazing across the state.

Mr Peter Chukwu, the Ezendigbo in Delta Central and Southern Districts, gave the support while addressing newsmen on Monday in Warri.

He led a delegation of the Igbo community to the Palace of Olu of Warri on a condolence visit to the Itsekiris over the transition of the immediate past Olu, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The Igbo leader urged herdsmen threatening anarchy in Delta following the ban, to embrace peace.

He said that the Southern governors’ position on the ban on open grazing is constitutional.

“Whoever feels agitated should approach the court of law to seek redress rather than engaging in self-help or anarchy.

“These times call for open reflection, peace and dialogue rather than beating war drums. We will never forget where we are coming from,” he said.