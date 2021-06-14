Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party are currently in a closed-door meeting in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

This came a day after the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal made a pledge to provide the needed platform for the party to return to power at the federal level in 2023.

However, the agenda of the on-going meeting was not disclosed to newsmen.

Those in attendance at the meeting include the host Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Others are, Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; Ahmadu Umaru Fintirin of Adamawa; Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Seyi Makinda of Oyo and Zamfara State Governor who is being represented his Deputy, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.