The Police Command in Kaduna State foiled a robbery attack on Jada road, Tudun Wada area of the state on Sunday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, stated this in a statement he sent to PM News on Monday.

The statement said:

“On the 13th June 2021 at about 0500hrs the Command received a distress call through Divisional Police Officer Tudun Wada, Kaduna that unknown armed men invaded Jada road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna in a bid to commit the heinous crime in the area and disrupt the peace being enjoyed currently in the area.

“In view of the report, the Police patrol team was immediately dispatched to the area. The handlooms on sighting the Police patrol vehicle started shooting berserkly.

“The Officers involved were very tactical in response and their operational sagacity succeeded in repelling the attack. They recovered twenty-four (24) rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition; thirty (30) polymer-cased 12-gauge shotgun shells; a Toyota Corolla LE, Ash colour with Reg.No. ABJ 704 MX; a driver’s license and ATM cards.

“It was a successful counteroffensive devoid of any injury to the Operatives, while the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds considering the observed volume of blood spilled and stains at the scene.

“The Command is, therefore, requesting for information about any person(s) found with a bullet wound(s) and such should be reported to the Police for immediate action.”

See Photos of items recovered below: