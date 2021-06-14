By Ijeoma Okigbo

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Monday said the 2021 National Youth Games (NYG) would hold in Ilorin in October.

Bode Durotoye, Director of Grassroot Sports Development in the ministry, said this on the sidelines of the just-concluded North Central One-Day Cricket Invitational at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He said the new date was due to the adjustment of the academic calendar of the host, the University of Ilorin.

“By the grace of God, the NYG will hold in October. This is because of the change in the school’s calendar, so we decided to adjust our own timetable.

“Plans are still ongoing to ensure that this year’s event will be a success. The NYG is an avenue to source for young talents in various sports and develops them thereafter,” Durotoye said.

NAN