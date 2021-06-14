By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria recorded only seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

It was the lowest daily figure recorded since 15 April 2020 when the country registered 11 cases.

The NCDC in an update posted on its website Monday morning, said the new cases raised the country’s total tally to 167,066.

The seven new cases were reported from three states.

Lagos and Kwara logged three cases each and Rivers one case.

“Today’s report includes 31 community recoveries from Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”, NCDC said.

Sunday became the tenth consecutive day that the country recorded zero fatality from the virus.

Statistics of COVID-19 in Nigeria sourced from the NCDC website indicate that 2,180,444 samples have been tested.

Cases confirmed are 167,066, active cases 1,506 and discharged cases 163,463.

The death toll remains unchanged at 2,117.

The five centres with the highest number of cases are Lagos (59,260), FCT (19,874), Kaduna (9,107), Plateau (9,063), and Rivers (7,285).