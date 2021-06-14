By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Minority Whip of the Senate, Sen. Philip Aduda, as he marked his 52nd birthday.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja said it was indeed proud of Aduda’s undiluted commitment towards the development and progress of the nation.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was particularly proud of Aduda’s dedication to the welfare of his constituents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as well as the stability of the party.

He said that over the years Aduda, a grassroots politician, with strong bond with the people, has continued to exhibit uncommon patriotism.

He said that Aduda exhibited this from his days as a local government councillor, to his days as two term member of the House of Representatives where he earned the Best Performing Legislator Award in 2008.

“And now as a three-term elected senator, where he serves as senate minority whip.

“Our party also recognizes the sacrificial roles Senator Aduda has been playing towards the wellbeing of his constituents of the FCT, which is a melting pot of all Nigerians from across the federation and members of the international community.” he added

The party, according to him, celebrates Aduda and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and sound mind in the service of his people and his dear fatherland.