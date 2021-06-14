Randy father defiles 14-year-old daughter in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a randy father, Kayode Adeyanju, 45 for defiling his own 14-year-old daughter in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Monday said the police operatives attached to Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu, made the arrest on June 7, 2021.

He said the suspect was arrested around 1.00pm on the said date, saying that Adeyanju attended the Redeemed Church, Tinubu Estate, Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

Adejobi stated that the girl personally reported the case at Ipakodo Police Station, Ikorodu on the 7th June, 2021, after her horrible ordeal in the hands of her father and that the police operatives arrested the suspect.

He said the the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act.

Adejobi added that the CP ordered that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation.

