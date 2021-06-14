Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second right) presenting a Trophy to Master Ferdinand Moumo, Makoko 2021 Chess Champion (middle) during the Governor’s meeting with the Chess champion at Lagos House, Marina, Sunday, June 13, 2021. With them: Ferdinand’s Coach, Mr. Tunde Onakoya (right), his Mother, Mrs. Jesuwame Moumo (second left) and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on State Lotteries, Funmi Olotu.
By Nimot Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday met with Makoko 2021 Chess Champion, Master Ferdinand Maumo at the Lagos House in Marina.
Recall that Ferdinand won the overall best in Chess Competition at 2021 Makoko Games.
See more pictures below
Master Ferdinand Maumo, Makoko 2021 Chess Champion having a game with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the Governor at Lagos House, Marina, Sunday, June 13, 2021.
L-R: Master Ferdinand Maumo, Makoko 2021 Chess Champion receiving a souvenir from Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the Governor at Lagos House, Marina, Sunday, June 13, 2021.
