By Nimot Sulaimon

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated his administration’s commitment to eradicating the twin issue of maternal and child deaths in Lagos.

The governor stated this just as he commissioned yet another four-floor 110-Bed Maternal and Childcare Centre in Epe.

Speaking at the commissioning of the specialist health facility dedicated to catering for the health needs of women and children in Epe, Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration will through consistent action and smart investments in the health sector ensure that no woman or child dies from the normal life-enhancing process of procreation.

“In the last two years, we have shown great commitment to the improvement of maternal and child health indices in the State. This Four Floor, 110-bed Maternal Child Center is another essential facility for safe childbirth and the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

“Our overarching goal is to eradicate infant and child mortality in our State while our women must no longer die while giving life. We remain unwaveringly committed to this goal”.

While noting that the Epe Maternal and Child Centre brings to four the total number of MCCs delivered by his administration including the ones already commissioned in Badagry, Eti-Osa and Igando, the Governor said that the plan is to build more MCCs across Lagos to improve access to qualitative maternal and child health services.

“We are not done, we plan to build maternal child centres across the State to improve the access of expectant mothers to the best pre and post-natal care by professional health workers using modern and state of the art facilities.

“There is no better time than now to put an end to preventable maternal and child deaths with technological advancement, modern equipment and well-trained health workers; the process of bringing life into existence should no longer lead to the loss of another life”, Sanwo-Olu stated.

He explained that the Epe MCC is a secondary public health facility that

will provide all services related to reproductive issues including obstetrics; gynaecology; paediatrics; family planning, immunization, laboratory services and radiology apart from emergency services.

The Governor urged all expectant and future mothers within Epe Local Government and its environs to make use of this facility and avoid patronizing unregistered birth homes, which he said may result in complications, lead to birth defects or loss of both mother and the unborn child.

Sanwo-Olu averred that his administration will leave no stone unturned to provide fully equipped modern health facilities all over Lagos State as part of the fulfilment of the Health pillar of the THEMES agenda.

“As you know, health is a major pillar of this administration’s THEMES Agenda,

healthy citizens build healthy societies and economies; we are leaving no stone unturned to provide fully equipped modern health facilities all over Lagos State.

“Where necessary, we will build new health facilities; where appropriate, we will renovate and upgrade existing health facilities; you can, however, rest assured that all over Lagos State, our health facilities will be fully equipped and staffed to meet the health needs of all Lagosians, this is our promise”, he said.

He hinted that his administration has commenced the construction of the biggest children hospital in Africa; the New Massey Street Children’s Hospital, a new General Hospital in Ojo as well as the renovation of secondary health facilities across the state as part of an effort geared towards medical infrastructure overhaul in Lagos.

He added that the Epe MCC is fully equipped and staff with experts to provided the needed mother and child health services in Epe and its environs.

“This Maternal Child Care Centre and the modern equipment that has been provided were made possible through taxpayers’ money: your money.

“You must therefore see it as your property and safeguard it because it is an essential facility that has been provided to save lives and promote your wellbeing.

“Through our collective efforts, we will build a safe and healthy Lagos State, where expectant mothers and our children survive and thrive”, he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed that since the commencement of operation at the Epe MCC three weeks ago, a total of 590 women have been attended to while over 100 babies have been delivered.

He added that the medical experts in the facility which comprises 9 doctors and 20 nurses have also attended to 630 pediatric cases.

” This facility has a staff strength of 20 nurses and 9 doctors and is well-positioned and equipped to buttress its staffing capacity. 10 more doctors and 20 nurses will soon be deployed by the Health Service Commission to the Epe General Hospital to complement the staff strength.

“The completion of this critical health infrastructure gives us confidence that the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is intentional and fully committed to winning the battle against maternal and child mortality in our State”.