Seven suspected deadly cultists busted in Lagos hotel

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said its officers have arrested seven suspected cultists in a hotel at Igbekele Morogbo area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said the police operatives attached to Morogbo Division of Lagos State on Sunday, 13th June, 2021, at about 10am, on a tip off from the management of House 2 Hotel, Igbekele Morogbo arrested the suspects.

The suspects include Hameed Salami, 35; Ogunlade Adewale, 30; Sunday Ogbemudia, 36; Okekunle Segun, 26; Imole Kingsley, 23; Rasak Lekan, 26 and Osuya Innocent, 23.

Adejobi said items recovered from the suspects were one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one axe and assorted charms.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for discreet investigation.

Adejobi added that the CP reiterated the command’s commitment to continually tackle cultism and all sorts of crimes and criminality in Lagos State as all hands are on deck to improve on the already established security architecture of the state.

