The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Oyo State chapter, has condemned the action of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over his appearance at the recent June 12 protest in Ibadan.

Some angry Nigerians had on Saturday protested against bad governance and insecurity in Ibadan where Makinde joined the protesters to address them.

SPN on Monday said that Makinde’s appearance at the protest was mischievous while stressing that Makinde was not genuinely part of the protest.

SPN in a statement signed by its Secretary, Comrade Ayodeji Adigun commended the protesters on their determination to carry on with the protest despite what the party described as a “distraction created by the Governor.”

The party in the statement described as mischievous and deceptive the sudden appearance of Makinde and his aides at the protest organised by hundreds of youths and workers.

SPN said that it was unfortunate that Makinde had continued to remain indifferent to the plight of thousands of youths who are often used as casual workers under terribly precarious and slavery working conditions in some private companies in the State.

The party maintained that the Makinde’s appearance was meant to create a false impression that the PDP-led government in the State is not a part of the failure over insecurity and economic crisis that Nigeria is witnessing.

Adigun said “It is our belief in SPN that the Governor’s appearance at the protest was never genuine or conceived to identify with the protest and its demands as insinuated in some media reports.

“Rather it was meant to create a false impression that the PDP-led government in the state, premised on the same anti-poor profit first philosophy and agenda as Buhari/APC -led federal government is not a part of the failure over insecurity and economic crisis that were the basis of the protest.

“It was also a game plan to detract from the objective of the protest by simply using money to toy with the beggarly economic condition of the protesting workers and youths.

“Unfortunately, the dubious game plan was obviously affirmed by the open fight that broke out among some protesters while struggling to share the needless and unsolicited money given by the Governor.

“SPN frown against the usual tradition of the Engr Seyi Makinde-led government of using money to take advantage of the condition of misery faced by most youths in the state.

“No wonder the government has continued to remain indifferent to the plight of thousands of youths who are often used as casual workers under a terribly precarious and slavery working conditions across some private companies in Oyo State like SUMAL FOOD LIMITED, NIGERIA EAGLES FLOUR MILLS LIMITED, ZARTECH FOOD LIMITED among others.

“This is besides the cost of education which continues to be unavoidable for many youths in the State despite the recently announced 25% cosmetic reduction of the unstipulated amount of payable fees in certain Institutions like LAUTECH. Therefore, as far as we are concerned in SPN, such a government cannot be said to be pro-youths in any way.”