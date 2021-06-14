The Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA) has conferred an award on Prof. Florence Obi, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar.

Obi was conferred with Fellowship of a Distinguished Teacher Award by AFTRA at the Senate Chambers of the University on Monday in Calabar.

She was duly selected and recognised for the award by the 55 Member States of the Africa Union (AU).

AFTRA is the intergovernmental umbrella of the Ministries of Education and National Agencies regulating teaching in the 55 AU Member States.

Prof. Steve Nwokeocha, the AFTRA Executive Director Academics, said that Obi was chosen for promoting the teaching profession and for attaining the height of her teaching career, which have made her to stand out in the continent.

He explained that for her sake, millions of people can dream to become teachers and also the girl child can aspire to the highest position in life.

He said that in Nigeria, Obi is the 6th fellow and first woman in Nigeria to be conferred with the award.

“This is the first-time AFTRA is organising a continental event solely to honour a single individual. Having examined her pedigree, AFTRA was convinced that she deserves the honour,” he said.

Obi said that the award was the “peak” of the awards she had received in her teaching profession.

She said her desire of bringing up the young ones and transforming them into great men and women had given her much joy and fulfilment.

“I am so fulfilled today because this is one award I will live to treasure simply because it is an award that came from the recognition of my contribution to my profession.

“It is an award that is international in nature. I feel honoured today that the 55 Member States of AFTRA have found me worthy of this award and recognition.

“As a fellow of AFTRA and for the fact that I am a professional teacher means that I have a lot to do to promote the profession.

“I have a deep love for the teaching profession, and I know that the only profession that I can fit in excellently is the teaching profession,” she said.

She commended AFTRA for coming together with a view to promoting academic excellence and the teaching profession in Africa.