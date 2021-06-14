By Taiwo Okanlawon

Omoniyi Makun, the fashion designer, popularly called Yomi Casual, has been hospitalised after surviving a motor accident.

Yomi Casual, who is the younger brother of Ayo Makun, a popular comedian, shared the photo of his badly damaged SUV.

He also shared photos of himself in the hospital.

“ONI DURO MI ESE O!”, he captioned the post.

Yomi Casual is the certified clothier for his brother, AY Makun.

He is also the approved Outfit Partner of AY Live Comedy & Music Shows.