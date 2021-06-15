Former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, maintains that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the right man to succeed President Buhari.

Adeyeye who is the Chairman of South West Agenda for 2023, restated that the fact that, because the zone has produced a president in the past, won’t stop it from clinching the presidential ticket if the All Progressives Congress zoned the ticket to the South.

Adeyeye opined that former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best and the right man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after bowling out in 2023 based on experience and political networks.

Adeyeye said this while speaking in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday during the official launching of the South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a political platform rooting for the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State Governor.

He added that the APC leaders must respect the zoning of presidency to the South in 2023, as a mark of respect for the silent agreement within the party at inception in 2013.

Adeyeye said: “And if the ticket comes to the South, the fact that the Southwest had produced the President before won’t prevent the Yoruba race from getting the APC ticket.

“You could all remember that the late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was from Katsina State and when the ticket went back to the North in 2007, they picked President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina. They didn’t say his state had produced President before.

“What we need in Nigeria is someone like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who knows everybody. Someone who has planted and nurtured people across all the zones. Someone, who believes in making stars to unite Nigeria,” Adeyeye said.

Also, the former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Tony Adeniyi, alleged that members of SWAGA in Ekiti were being harassed and intimidated by APC members loyal to Governor Kayode Fayemi, saying this barrage of embarrassment must stop in the interest of APC.

“Before SWAGA was formed, we had ‘Tokan Tokan’ and original ‘JKF’, which are outfits loyal to Governor Fayemi.

“Is it an offence to associate with one of the foremost Nigerians like Tinubu? We are being treated here in Ekiti like orphans in the Sahara desert. We are being intimated and harassed by people who had contributed nothing to APC.”

Also, in his short lecture at the event, a Professor of Law at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Prof. Yemi Oke, said he came to fraternise with the group as a Yoruba man, who believes in the Southwest agenda for the 2023.

In his speech entitled: ‘Nigeria at a Crossroad, What Option for the Southwest Geopolitical Zone’, Prof. Oke, described Tinubu as the most qualified to lead Nigeria after President Buhari, so that all the faultlines and cleavages can be amended for national unity.

Commending Tinubu for working hard to sustain the country’s democracy, the Chairman, Inter-party Advisory Council in Ekiti, Hon. Ife Iyaniwura said Tinubu has become a strong political stakeholder that people respect in the country.