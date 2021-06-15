By Taiwo Okanlawon

Anthill Studios founder and film director Niyi Akinmolayanhas announced that EbonyLife Film’s latest Netflix project, ‘Chief Daddy 2’ is officially a wrap.

Akinmolayan, who directed the first movie, announced the end of the production, on his Instagram, describing it as his ‘most beautiful film yet.

“It’s a Wrap on #chiefdaddy2. I particularly love this one because some of the people I worked with on the first film took on way bigger roles on the second one… Chief Daddy 2 is my most beautiful film yet and I can’t wait for you all to see it exclusively on Netflix,” Akinmolayan wrote.

Shot in Lagos and Dubai, the sequel co-produced by Ted Abudu and Isioma Osaje, promises more adventures from the Beecroft family.

First released in 2018, the comedy written by Bode Asiyanbi follows the dysfunctional family’s shenanigans following the demise of their benefactor.

The movie starred Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Funke Akindele-Bello, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Dakore Akande and more. The majority of the original film’s cast will reprise their roles in the anticipated sequel.