By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

It was a double tragedy for a corpse on Tuesday morning, as the ambulance conveying it crashed into a stationary truck.

The crash which involved the corpse when it was being conveyed to an unknown destination allegedly occurred at about 8.30 am, along the Benin-Lagos highway, close to Okada Junction, Ovia northeast local government area of Edo state.

PM News was gathered that some of mourners in the motorcade for the burial, sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash.

An eye witness who craved anonymity, told our correspondent that the crash resulted in traffic built-up, causing Lagos-bound commuters and other road users stranded for hours.

The source added that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), promptly evacuated the victims and took them to an unknown hospital for medical attention.

As at the time of filing this report, effort to get reaction of the FRSC operatives yielded no result.