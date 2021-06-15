By Mercy Obojeghren

Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the Delta State University Law, 1998 Cap D47 of the Delta State, 2008.

The passage of the bill followed its first and second readings by Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oboro Preyor, during its plenary in Asaba.

Presenting the bill for its second reading, Oboro noted that the proposed amendment was a one-line amendment that involved deleting “Anwai Campus as one of the campuses of the Delta State University” from the existing law.

He explained that Anwai campus had been upgraded to Dennis Osadebe University, Anwai Asaba.

“The university shall now have two campuses with the main campus at Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area and the other campus at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

Preyor recalled that the amendment was a sequel to the establishment of three new universities in the state.

Consequently, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, directed the suspension of Order 12, Rule 77 of the assembly, to enable the house to take the third reading of the bill and its passage.

The motion for the suspension of Order 12 and Rule 77 and the third reading of the bill was also moved by the deputy majority leader.

The motion which was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the speaker was seconded by the member representing Oshimili North Constituency, Mrs Pat Ajudua.

The assembly also received the nomination of Justice Theresa Diai for the substantive post of the Chief Judge of Delta, following the retirement of the former chief judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro.

The nomination of Diai was contained in a letter sent to the assembly by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and read by the speaker.

NAN