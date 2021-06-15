By Eguonor Ighure

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Delta chapter, has directed all its members across the state to resume work immediately.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Delta JUSUN chairman, Mr. Augustine Chiegine, and the Assistant Secretary, Mr Kenny Ukoru, on Tuesday in Asaba.

The union explained that the directive followed an outcome of its National Executive Council emergency meeting held on June 9.

The union also directed all courts and departments in the judiciary to open for the proper functioning of the arm of government.

“In line with the decision of the National Executive Council, at its emergency meeting held on June 9, and the communique issued thereafter, all members are therefore directed to resume work on June 14.

“To this effect, all courts/departments in the state are to open for the proper functioning of the judiciary pending further directives from the national secretariat of the union,” it said.