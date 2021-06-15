Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Tuesday said he has been receiving death threats from high profile Nigerians as he steps up campaign against corruption.

Bawa, who spoke on Channels TV Sunrise Daily, said he was in New York last week and that a very senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation.

He said what the caller said to him on phone was that he was going to kill the EFCC chairman.

According to Bawa, “He said, ‘I am going to kill him. I am going to kill him’. This is to tell you how bad it is. It is actually real. Corruption can fight back.”

He admitted that apart from that scenario, he had received other death threats from high profile Nigerians being investigated.

Bawa vowed that the EFCC would tame the monster of corruption in the country and that he was not moved by the threats being received.

He lamented that there are elements of corruption everywhere, but said “I am very optimistic we will succeed in taming the monster of corruption in this country.’

Bawa stated that Nigeria is a very religious country and that was why one of the issues that “we do in public enlightenment is to engage with leaders of religious bodies. We are soon going to launch our interface with the Christian and Islamic communities to engage them on the ills of corruption.”