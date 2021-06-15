Euro 2020: Ronaldo hits double, sets European record

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show on Tuesday as his brace for Portugal saw the defending Champions scoring three late goals to sink Hungary in Budapest in Euro 2020.

Ronaldo thus became the top scorer in men’s European Championship history.

The football superstar converted an 87th-minute penalty for his 10th goal in the competition, overtaking France’s Michel Platini on nine goals.

It was an explosive match as Hungary almost snatched a draw and were dangerous towards the end of the match.

But Portugal mounted the pressure and got the opener on 84 minutes through Raphael Guerreiro.

The goal was a relief for Portugal as they are playing in a group of death, which include France and Germany.

Three minutes later, Portugal got the second goal through Ronaldo from the penalty spot.

Ronaldo won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Peter Gulacsi into right side of the goal on 87 minutes.

He then wrapped things up for the defending champions on added time with a brilliant goal on 92 minutes.

Ronaldo wove his way past several defenders and found himself in a one-on-one with the keeper. His dummy threw the keeper off balance and he simply put the ball into the back of net.