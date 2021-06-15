By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian filmmaker, Ema Edosio has opened up on making ‘Kasala!’, her directorial feature film debut, and many lessons she learnt as a filmmaker.

Edosio who is currently on her second project ‘Umuemu Oseme’ revealed this in an inspirational post shared on her Instagram page.

According to Edosio, production cost N4 million ( $10,000). “When I made my 1st film Kasala! I had a dream to tell stories, 4 million Naira ($10,000) and a small amazing crew who believed in me.

“I used what I had to produce, shoot, direct and edit Kasala! It was one of the hardest things I had ever done as a filmmaker. The success of my first film taught me so many lessons,” the filmmaker shared.

On the list of lessons, the ‘Kasala!’ director advised filmmakers to explore audiences. “Get out of the bubble, there is a big audience out there who would value your your work. Who would appreciate you as a filmmaker. Find them, create uncompromisingly for them and let them be your evangelist.”

The movie which was released in 2018 received mixed reviews following its Nigerian theatrical release but became an instant hit during its festival run.