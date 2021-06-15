Fire gutted part of the palace of Emir of Fika and Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs, Alh. Muhammadu Abbali on Monday.

The fire destroyed expensive furnishings in one of the palace chambers and also the library.

Gov Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe, who learnt about the incident commiserated with the emir.

Mala-Buni, in a statement by his Director General Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, described the fire that as a great loss to the emir, the emirate and the state.

“l am deeply saddened by the sad news of the fire incident today at the palace of His Highness, the Emir of Fika.

“However, we are all consoled and give thanks to Almighty Allah that no life was lost nor injuries recorded” he said.

The governor asked the Emir to have faith that it was destined to happen at this moment and prayed that it never happened again.

Buni also prayed to God to replenish assets lost to the inferno.

Also on Monday, Dr Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Authority(SEMA) led a team the palace to commiserate with the monarch and assess the extent of damage.