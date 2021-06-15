Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has said the state has no land to give Fulani herdsmen for ranching as the people have kicked against it.

Umahi, who spoke in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Sunday, said the issue at hand was not about the governors, but about the people.

He said whatever position the people took in this regard, that is what would happen, saying that “there is no land in this regard that is not owned by individuals, corporate bodies.”

Umahi added: “So, this is beyond governors and that is the truth. People calling governors are making a very grievous mistake. Even if I say as a governor in South-East, I want people from this village, I want you to donate this land, the question is: will they allow it?”

The governor said he has had about three communal crisis in his state, and that it was all about land.

“There is a place that I am building a medical university and the people of that village, for a project that is almost completed, went and brought it down. They prefer to have their farms than a medical college. So, the land is a different ball game altogether,” he stated.

Umahi summed it up: “My people said they have no land for ranching. They put me where I am. If I have one acre of land and I am talking about giving land for ranching, I should be talking about that particular land.

“I can’t be talking about somebody’s land. Yes, constitutionally, I have control over the land but you have to kill all the people to get the land.”