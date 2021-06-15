By Ige Adekunle

The Sango-Ota Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised motorists to consider alternative routes due to the ongoing rehabilitation works on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Akeem Ganiyu, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday,in Ota,Ogun.

Ganiyu advised motorists going to Abeokuta from Lagos to take Kola to Command Road -Navy Road, to come out at Oju-Ore axis and link Sango-Ota bridge.

“The motive is to decongest the old Toll-Gate area to avoid gridlock and unnecessary time wasting in traffic jams.

“FRSC enjoins motorists to exercise patience and adhere strictly to all traffic regulations to ensure sanity at toll gate axis,” he said.

He said those coming from Abeokuta should take Sango-Ota under bridge to Oju-Ore, link Command Road, and come out at Kola Bus-Stop, Abule Egba or Ijaye, depending on their destination.

He said that Julius Berger was beginning construction work from Dalemo U-Turn, to old Toll-Gate. According to the Unit Commander, traffic had been diverted to Lagos inward Ogun State section of the expressway.

Ganiyu said FRSC would always interface with the construction firm to provide adequate signage for safety of highway and road users at all times.

Meanwhile, he reiterated the commitment of FRSC personnel to collaborate with others sister agencies to ensure free flow of traffic in the axis.

NAN