By Taiwo Okanlawon

Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress, Taraji P. Henson has been announced as the host of 2021 “BET AWARDS”.

Grammy award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Queen Latifah will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

The “BET AWARDS” 2021 will air LIVE, Monday 28 June on BETAfrica (DStv channel 129) at 01:00 WAT. You can also catch the repeat at 18:00 WAT on the same day.

“The 2021 BET Awards theme, The year of Black Women, is a celebration to honour trailblazing black women across the globe,” said Monde Twala, SVP at BET International.

“Now in its twenty-first year, the BET AWARDS continues its reign as the platform to showcase black female excellence and shine a light on culture as the driving force for social change.”

“Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

“The BET AWARDS is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

Taraji P. Henson most recently wrapped her iconic run as “Cookie Lyon” on Fox’s hit musical drama EMPIRE, which has earned her three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and three BET Awards. She portrayed NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson in the Academy Award-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES, as well as lent her voice to Disney’s RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2.

In 2018, she launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honour of her late father. The organization provides scholarships to African-American students majoring in mental health disciplines, offers mental health services to youth in urban schools, and works to lower the recidivism rates of African-American men and women.

Henson, along with her best friend and foundation partner, Tracie Jade, recently co-hosted the Facebook Watch series on mental health called PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI, for which they received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.”

Additionally, the “BET AWARDS” will be honouring Queen Latifah with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Latifah has had amazing success since her career began in Hollywood, and became the first hip-hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

She received rave reviews, industry recognition, and accolades for her roles in feature musical CHICAGO and cable films LIFE SUPPORT and BESSIE, which she also produced. Additionally, Latifah starred in the hit comedy GIRLS TRIP and has also taken to the stage and small screen as the title character in the television musical, THE WIZ LIVE!. Flavour Unit Entertainment, the production company owned and operated by Latifah and Shakim Compere, was behind the hit comedies, BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE, BEAUTY SHOP, and THE PERFECT HOLIDAY.

Latifah currently stars in and is an executive producer on the CBS series reboot of THE EQUALIZER, which quickly became TV’s #1 scripted series this year.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee The “BET Awards” 2021 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Voting for the 2021 BET AWARDS ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ is now open here. BET.com/betawards is the official site for the “BET Awards” and will have all the latest news and updates about this year’s show.

Check previously announced nominees for the “BET AWARDS” 2021 here.