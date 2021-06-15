By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she sponsored In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for seven women in honour of the late beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo.

The actress made this known in an emotional tribute she wrote in remembrance of Ibidunni, who died on June 14, 2020 following a cardiac arrest.

During her lifetime, Ibidunni through her non-profit organisation, Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation helped families with infertility issues.

Having undergone IVF 11 times without success, Ibidunni dedicated her service to providing financial support for couples to undergo IVF and improve their fertility.

Dikeh wrote, “I only knew you (Ibidunni) at/in your death. I wondered why everyone seemed so sad and mourned you publicly. My first thought was ‘who is she?’ I did the girly thing…slide into your page and watched your beautiful life.

“I took a stroll to your DM and I fell in love with you immediately. You tried to reach out as a support and pillar in my trying times. You were one of the only people who tried to help me and you did not even know me.

“In your honour last year, I gave seven women IVF treatment to celebrate you in private. I am grateful for the love you wanted to give me. Keep resting in peace ma’am.”