By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Omashola Kola Oburoh has narrated how he warded off two suspected gunmen who tried to rob him some weeks back.

The actor and model revealed this in an Instagram post sharing pictures of his damaged phone.

The reality TV star said the incident occurred when he was about driving home after attending an undisclosed event.

The model said in the process, the two men had stopped him abruptly and tried to dispossess him of his valuables.

Omashola said, sensing that he was seemingly helpless, he had mustered the courage to engage his attackers in a fight.

Omashola did not reveal what happened eventually or where the incident happened, he said his phone got damaged during the face-off.

He added that he, however, regretted his decision at the time, considering the fact that one of the two men was holding a gun.

“Weeks back I was about to enter my car and head home when two guys stopped me and tried to rob me. I told myself to save yourself because I can’t save you. So I punched one of the guys in the face and the rest was history,” he wrote.

“Today I said to myself ‘Nigga you stupid’ one of those guys was carrying a gun and I was not even thinking I f**ked up my hands and my phone crashed beyond repair from the stupid fight. Never again.”