By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Ahead of the national delegate convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former state publicity secretary of the party in Edo, Comrade Godwin Erhahon, has warned all former governors in the party to stay clear of the national chairmanship position.

Erhahon who gave the warning in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Benin, with the title: “APC National Chairmanship: Let’s Say No To Ex Governors!” lambasted former governors, alleging that their egos are harmful to the successful organisation of a political party.

This is even as he alleged that governors of this dispensation have been turned by the system to lords onto themselves, dictators in a democracy who don’t value the input of others to the party.

The former state chairman of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), outrightly discouraged the election of a former state governor as national chairman of the APC.

Erhahon who noted that new generation governors lack completely qualities required of a national chairman to succeed, urged all delegates to the party’s upcoming national convention, to learn from their past mistakes.

Read the full text of his statement:

“As we progress towards the elective National Convention of our great party, let us learn from our own history, avoid common mistake and correct ourselves.

“We cannot continue to do things the same way, using the same category of men, and expect a better result.

“We have had four National Chairmen since inception, three former and one serving governors namely, former Governor Bisi Akande, former Governor John Oyegun, former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and currently, Governor Buni of Yobe State.

“Erroneously, we are fast establishing it as a convention that only serving or former governors can lead APC at the national level.

“How much has leadership from this class favoured the party?

“Experience has shown that the qualities required of a national chairman to succeed are what our new generation governors lack completely.

“The qualities of a good national chairman include:

1. The habit of wide and sincere consultation.

2. Humility

3. Amiable and respectful disposition.

4. Ability to accept corrections and contributions from others.

5. Tolerance and embrace of dissenting voices.

6. Experience in the party organisation.

“With all due respect to governors of this dispensation, the system has spoiled them to be lords onto themselves, dictators in a democracy to the extent that they don’t value the input of others to the party.

“Come to look at it, does becoming governors certify them as good organizers?

“The chairman that APC needs now is experienced in party organisation and membership mobilization. One who will not feel too big to visit even a ward leader in any part of the country, if duty demands him to do so.

“The egos of former governors are harmful to the successful organisation of a political party. Such will be an expensive gamble for our party of today.

“It is, therefore, my humble appeal to all former governors from any of the regions to which the office of the national chairman is zoned this time around to please steer clear of the contest if they wish the party well.

“I appealed to leaders of the zone to search for a candidate with the qualities enumerated above. The north should not copy the south in this case. Rather, they should show a better example.”