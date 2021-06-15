Nigerian Army begins massive shooting in Rivers 

By Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army, 6 Division, has announced that has begun its annual massive shooting range classification exercise which will end on Sunday, June 27.

The division’s spokesman, Lt.-Col. Charles Ekeocha, said in a statement in Port Harcourt, that the exercise aimed at ascertaining the professional competence of troops on the use of firearms.

He said troops from the division and its affiliated formations and units would conduct the exercise at the Army Shooting Range in Igwuruta and Elele Barracks, both in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

“The shooting exercise is a routine activity in the Nigerian Army, which involves the firing of various calibre live ammunition.

“Members of the public, especially residents of Igwuruta and Elele, as well as its environs, are advised to keep away from the general shooting area,” he stated.

The Army spokesman also advised the public not to panic over the movement of troops, military hardware and sound of gunshots.