By Nimot Sulaimon

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi have extolled the leadership virtues of Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal.

They expressed optimism that the Iru kingdom will witness more progress during his reign.

The duo spoke during their visit to the monarch on the occasion of his 1st anniversary on the throne, congratulating the monarch for the tremendous achievement witnessed in the kingdom.

Speaking with journalists on his view about the king, Osinbajo described Oba Lawal as a monarch as someone he has great respect for, having known him for many years.

With the monarch on the throne of Iruland, Osinbajo said that the future of the kingdom is bright, saying that development is bound to start springing up in Ireland and its environs.

Osinbajo said: “The Oniru as you may like to know, we have been together for many years. We were, of course, you know we serve in Lagos State together. Aside from that, the Oniru is someone that I have great respect for.

”And with his emergence as the monarch of Oniru, I know that the future of the Iruland is very bright and more development are bound to start springing up within Iruland.

“He is a visionary leader and he often ensures that the vision that he has come to fruition in a very short time. We have had some conversations that could help bring can’t developments to Iruland.

This anniversary is very exciting for me and I want to use this medium to congratulate him on this auspicious occasion. I pray that there will be many more years for us to celebrate his reign in Iruland.

On his part, Chairman of Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said that he has witnessed tremendous progress in Ireland, saying that the background of the monarch in urban regeneration is paying off for the kingdom.

Fayemi said: “I have seen tremendous progress within the spare of one year that he assumed office. I have seen all that he had put into the town and I must commend him. I know his background in urban regeneration and housing development in the country. I know his capacity.

”I am not surprised in what I have seen since I arrived at the palace. I am glad that we have started seeing a new Iruland; a land that is organized and progressive as well as expected to develop that its previous state.

“I have seen the cleanup that he had done across the town. I am happy that I could visit the place for the first anniversary of the monarch. This is a family matter and that is why you see them. He is my friend, brother and we have been together for several years now.”

In his remarks, Oba Lawal expressed appreciation to Vice President Osinbajo, Dr Fgayemi, the Lagos State government and all the dignitaries, saying that he would remain grateful to everyone for their support since he ascended the throne. He attributed the successes recorded to the support by all and sundry.

The monarch urged the people of the kingdom to remain united and tolerate one another for the kingdom bro witness more progress.

At the colourful ceremony were: Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasir Obasa, traditional rulers, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and other dignitaries.