The Oyo State Government said it has commenced the evacuation of beggars in some parts of Ibadan, the state capital.

The government on Tuesday noted that it was evacuating beggars from the Jemibewon area to a resettlement facility in Akinyele started on Tuesday.

Reports have it that beggars had over the years been living around shanties on Jemibewon Road in the Sabo area of Ibadan.

The government, however, on Tuesday said that it has commenced evacuation of the beggars to the newly built Akinyele Resettlement Centre.

The evacuation process according to reports commenced at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The evacuation is coming after the site was toured by Arewa community leaders and representatives of the beggars on Saturday

Barrister Idowu Oyeleke, the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment, who led the first set of evacuees to Akinyele, said that the new site is fitted with social amenities.

Other ministries involved in the exercise according to him include Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Information, Culture and Tourism, Local and Chieftaincy Matters.