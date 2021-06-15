Agency Report

Six people died after a blaze engulfed a three-story house early Tuesday in a city in central Vietnam, police said.

Among the victims are four adults, including a pregnant woman, and two children, Vietnamese police said in a report.

The fire broke out at 00:05 am local time (1805 GMT) in Vinh city, Nghe An province.

The house, which used to be a music club, had been shut down by local authorities under coronavirus restrictions, the report said.

Witnesses at the scene, who had been watching the Euro 2020 football tournament, said they heard an explosion and saw smoke and fire coming from the house.

The front door was locked, so there was no way to approach the house, Tuoi Tre newspaper quoted a resident living opposite the house as saying.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, yet it took them more than two hours to extinguish the fire.

The first and second floors were severely damaged.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters found four bodies on the first floor and two other victims in the bathroom on the third floor.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire-related deaths are reportedly regularly in Vietnam.

On June 5, four members of a family died after their house caught fire in Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam.

A month ago, eight people died after a blaze engulfed a house in Ho Chi Minh City.