By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday commissioned the Yaba Bus Terminal, located along the Muritala Mohammed Way, Yaba Local Council Development Area in Lagos.

Present at the commissioning ceremony was Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Onisabe of Igbobi-Sabe, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi, Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde and CEO, Quattro Alchemy, Prince Aderoju Ademoroti.

