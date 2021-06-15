L-R: Onisabe of Igbobi-Sabe, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde and CEO, Quattro Alchemy, Prince Aderoju Ademoroti during the cutting of the tape to commission the Yaba Bus Terminal, Yaba, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
By Nimot Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday commissioned the Yaba Bus Terminal, located along the Muritala Mohammed Way, Yaba Local Council Development Area in Lagos.
Present at the commissioning ceremony was Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Onisabe of Igbobi-Sabe, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi, Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde and CEO, Quattro Alchemy, Prince Aderoju Ademoroti.
The Yaba Bus Terminal commissioned by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
L-R: Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde and Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, during the commissioning of the Yaba Bus Terminal, Yaba, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
