Late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua will begin final journey home from July 5, 2021 as the church unveiled burial plans.

SCOAN, in a statement issued late Monday unveiled a week-long burial plan for Joshua, leading to his burial at the church’s premises.

Joshua would begin his journey home between July 5 and 11. The week-long event will be used in honour of Joshua’s life and legacy.

The statement said everyone was aware that TB Joshua had been taken home to be with the Lord, assuring that nothing would stop the work of God at SCOAN from moving on.

“Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit. “We are currently preparing for a week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy.

“He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations in Lagos, Nigeria,” the statement said.

SCOAN added that all services would be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.

“The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time,” the statement said.